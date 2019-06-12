{{featured_button_text}}
Housing: Section 8 interest list

The Fresno County Housing Authority announced that residents may now sign up for the interest list for Section 8 housing. The deadline is June 19. In Selma, sign-ups will be taken at Cueva de Oso, 1445 Peach St.

 Contributed

FRESNO – The Housing Choice Voucher Interest List (Section 8) is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. June 19, housing officials said in a press release.

Here are some reminders about the application process:

This is not a first-come first-serve interest list.

You don’t need to rush to apply. You must apply before the deadline online at www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication

Pre-applications are selected using a lottery method.

There is no cost to apply. If you are asked to pay during the process, it is not our application.

You can apply anywhere internet access is available. If you don’t have access to the internet or a smartphone, you may apply at your local library or any of the following FH computer sites:

‐ Cueva de Oso, 1445 Peach St., Selma

‐ Fresno Housing Central Office, 1331 Fulton St., Fresno

‐ Legacy Commons, 2255 S. Plumas, Fresno

‐ Parc Grove Commons, 2674 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno

‐ Yosemite Village, 709 W. California, Fresno

‐ Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton, Fresno

‐ Mountain View Community Center, 1295 J St., Orange Cove

‐ Rio Villas, 1238 P. St., Firebaugh

‐ Paseo 55, 1764 12th St., Reedley

‐ Blossom Trail Commons, 285 J St., Sanger

