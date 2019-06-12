FRESNO – The Housing Choice Voucher Interest List (Section 8) is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. June 19, housing officials said in a press release.
Here are some reminders about the application process:
This is not a first-come first-serve interest list.
You don’t need to rush to apply. You must apply before the deadline online at www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication
Pre-applications are selected using a lottery method.
There is no cost to apply. If you are asked to pay during the process, it is not our application.
You can apply anywhere internet access is available. If you don’t have access to the internet or a smartphone, you may apply at your local library or any of the following FH computer sites:
‐ Cueva de Oso, 1445 Peach St., Selma
‐ Fresno Housing Central Office, 1331 Fulton St., Fresno
‐ Legacy Commons, 2255 S. Plumas, Fresno
‐ Parc Grove Commons, 2674 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno
‐ Yosemite Village, 709 W. California, Fresno
‐ Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton, Fresno
‐ Mountain View Community Center, 1295 J St., Orange Cove
‐ Rio Villas, 1238 P. St., Firebaugh
‐ Paseo 55, 1764 12th St., Reedley
‐ Blossom Trail Commons, 285 J St., Sanger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.