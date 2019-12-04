FRESNO – If you’re hosting holiday meals this winter, the cost to do so has only risen one penny, according to a survey released by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
AFBF Chief Economist John Newton said while the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from 2018, most don’t realize the role farmers play in providing that meal.
In their 34th annual survey of classic items served on Thanksgiving, the average cost of the feast for a table of 10 is $48.91, or less than $5 per person. This is a one-cent increase from the previous year’s average of $48.90.
“Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world, but most don’t realize only eight cents of every dollar consumers spend on food goes to farmers,” Newton said.
In a new Farm Bureau survey, most Americans were surprised to learn the farmers’ share of the food dollar is so small. Three out of four Americans, however, are interested in learning more about how their food is produced.
Locally, San Joaquin Valley farmers and ranchers produce many of the food items that appear on Thanksgiving dinner tables around the nation.
“As the nation celebrates a holiday known for showcasing the bounty of American agriculture, our Valley should take pride in the vast array of locally grown fruits, vegetables, nuts, meats, milk and fiber products that feed and clothe so many throughout the world,” Fresno County Farm Bureau’s CEO Ryan Jacobsen said.
Fresno County also has commercial acreage of sweet potatoes, green beans, fresh and processed carrots, mushrooms, pumpkins and several herbs, including basil, chives, ginger and parsley.
Farm Bureau farmer and rancher members, state educational foundations, as well as others involved in food production, are responding to public interest with expanded outreach and educational opportunities. Survey results indicate Americans have faith in those who grow their food, with 88 percent saying they trust farmers.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Thanksgiving price survey opens the door to a deeper dialogue about how food is produced and how prices remain so stable despite volatility in the farm economy this year and severe weather hampering planting and harvest,” Newton said.
The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables - the turkey - costs slightly less than it did in 2018, at $20.80 for a 16-pound bird. That’s roughly $1.30 per pound, down four percent from last year. The survey results show that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010.
The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
Although the overall average cost of the meal was about the same this year, there were some price changes for individual items. In addition to turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include cubed bread stuffing and canned pumpkin pie mix. Foods showing increases this year included dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk. After adjusting for inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is $19.13, down slightly from last year.
The opinion poll revealed that 90 percent of Americans celebrate the holiday with a special meal and turkey remains a staple for 95 percent of consumers, while half serve both turkey and ham at their Thanksgiving meal. In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey includes ham, potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost to $62.32 or just over $6 per person.
Despite the growing popularity of prepared foods, the vast majority of Americans, 92 percent, celebrate Thanksgiving at home or at a family member’s home and most cook their entire meal at home, according to the survey.
More than 250 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 38 states for this year’s survey. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers are asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.
The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. The informal survey provides a record of comparative holiday meal costs over the years. Farm Bureau’s classic survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.