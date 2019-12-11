{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Cards: Dec. 20

To take part in the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program, bring cars in unsealed envelopes to Congressman TJ Cox’s office at 2117 Selma St. by Dec. 20.

 Contributed

SELMA – Residents who would like to send holiday greetings to members of the armed forces through Congressman TJ Cox’s new “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program have until Friday, Dec. 20 to participate.

All 21st District constituents are invited to drop off holiday greetings for active-duty military service members at Congressman Cox’s district offices in Selma and Bakersfield.

“The holidays are a special time for families and friends to come together and enjoy, but many of our brave service members spend this season far away from home,” Cox said. “A special, handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to say thank you to our heroes serving our nation and share the holiday cheer. I’m glad our office can help connect constituents and our service members.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Drop off holiday cards in unsealed envelopes at Congressman Cox’s Selma office at 2117 Selma St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For details, call 460-6070.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments