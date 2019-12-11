SELMA – Residents who would like to send holiday greetings to members of the armed forces through Congressman TJ Cox’s new “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program have until Friday, Dec. 20 to participate.
All 21st District constituents are invited to drop off holiday greetings for active-duty military service members at Congressman Cox’s district offices in Selma and Bakersfield.
“The holidays are a special time for families and friends to come together and enjoy, but many of our brave service members spend this season far away from home,” Cox said. “A special, handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to say thank you to our heroes serving our nation and share the holiday cheer. I’m glad our office can help connect constituents and our service members.”
Drop off holiday cards in unsealed envelopes at Congressman Cox’s Selma office at 2117 Selma St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For details, call 460-6070.
