SELMA – Selma Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and dragged a 70-year-old Selma man before leaving the scene in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

It was almost 10 p.m. Dec. 2 when officers were called to the intersection of Floral and Highland avenues for reports of man down in the intersection.

The officers found Leandro Badillo unresponsive in the south bound lanes of Highland Avenue. EMS crews who arrived a short time later said that the victim was dead.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in the collision as a dark four-door sedan.  

“The vehicle involved did not remain on scene for officers,” Police Chief Myron Dyck said in a press release issued Dec. 3. “Through initial investigation it appears that the victim was not struck in the intersection, but had been drug some distance by the suspect vehicle.”

Detectives are following up with witnesses from the scene, as well as checking for video from businesses around the area for more information.    

“We are asking if any members of the public have information about the incident, and have not already talked to officers, that they contact Det. Alejandro Alvarez at the Selma Police Department,” Dyck said.

Contact Det. Alvarez by calling the Selma Police Department at 896-2525.

