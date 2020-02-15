Historical Park looks for volunteers

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Historical Park supporters are looking for more volunteers to become docents and bring their hands-on skills to help maintain the Park, “considered a hidden gem by many,” Kingsburg Historical Society President Dave Meyer said.
“Volunteers are the beating heart of a non-profit organization. At the Kingsburg Historical Park, we have a need for all types of skills,” he said.
Here are some of the duties carried out by volunteers:
Docents for tours: We host hundreds of school children, as well as civic and religious groups, each year. There are numerous opportunities to serve as a docent and we will train you.
Professional skills: Gardening, mechanics, public outreach, helping at events, repairing structures, electrical work, housekeeping in our many buildings, creating/upgrading displays, designing and building structures, curating a collection and/or serving on various committees.
There are many possibilities to help “preserve Kingsburg’s unique history for future generations.”
To volunteer, contact Meyer at 410-0480 or Vice President Mike Dunn at 707-3975.
See their website at www.kingsburghistoricalpark.org/ to learn more about the Park.