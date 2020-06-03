High temperatures raise safety concerns

FRESNO COUNTY – With summer’s arrival and the arrival of extremely high temperatures, health concerns have risen and local Fresno County Department of Public Health officials are urging residents to avoid heat illness by knowing the signs that indicate the need to seek medical care.
“Every heat-related death can be prevented,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said. “It is important to check on older neighbors and family members, especially those who live alone. We encourage social distancing check-ins such as phone-calls or video chats.”
Employers in outdoor working environments should be aware of regulations to provide shade and water. Individuals with chronic health conditions can be especially sensitive to extreme temperatures and should take extra measures to protect themselves to prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and possible death, Vohra said.
The body’s normal response to heat can be adversely affected by strenuous activity, age, obesity, and other chronic health conditions. Additionally, some prescription medicines may impair the body’s ability to control its temperature and/or may inhibit perspiration. When air quality worsens during hot weather, those with chronic respiratory disease are particularly impacted.
The FCDPH reminds residents to drink water, take breaks and use shade to protect themselves and loved ones. Here are more heat-coping tips:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages such as coffee, soda and tea
- Rest. Stay indoors and minimize physical activity
- Provide plenty of shade and fresh drinking water for people and pets
- Wear lightweight, light colored, and loose-fitting clothing and apply adequate sunscreen
- Check twice a day on family members, friends, neighbors, and others
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car
- Visit a cooling center or other air-conditioned locations
- Warning signs of heat stroke vary but may include:
- An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F, orally)
- Unconsciousness
- Dizziness, nausea, confusion or throbbing headache
- Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)
- Rapid, strong pulse
Warning signs of heat exhaustion vary but may include:
- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Paleness, tiredness and dizziness
If you see any of these signs, you may be dealing with a life-threatening emergency. Have someone call for immediate medical assistance while you begin cooling the victim.
Get the victim to a shady area. Cool the victim rapidly using whatever methods you can. For example, use a fan and water spray or mist if available; place in a cool shower; spray with cool water from a garden hose; sponge with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan him or her vigorously.
To find out about Cooling Centers located in a particular city within the County of Fresno, visit www.fmaaa.org/CoolingCenters.htm. More information on heat health and safety is available at www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/heatillnessinfo.html. Consumers without internet access may call 2-1-1 for more information.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!