High temperatures raise safety concerns

FRESNO COUNTY – With summer’s arrival and the arrival of extremely high temperatures, health concerns have risen and local Fresno County Department of Public Health officials are urging residents to avoid heat illness by knowing the signs that indicate the need to seek medical care.

“Every heat-related death can be prevented,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said. “It is important to check on older neighbors and family members, especially those who live alone. We encourage social distancing check-ins such as phone-calls or video chats.”

Employers in outdoor working environments should be aware of regulations to provide shade and water. Individuals with chronic health conditions can be especially sensitive to extreme temperatures and should take extra measures to protect themselves to prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and possible death, Vohra said.

The body’s normal response to heat can be adversely affected by strenuous activity, age, obesity, and other chronic health conditions. Additionally, some prescription medicines may impair the body’s ability to control its temperature and/or may inhibit perspiration. When air quality worsens during hot weather, those with chronic respiratory disease are particularly impacted.