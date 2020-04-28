High-Speed Rail Workforce Development Center planned for Selma

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – The California High-Speed Rail Authority is partnering with the City of Selma to create a workforce development center to provide pre-apprenticeship classes to work on the High-Speed Rail project.

“This new workforce development center is not only a tremendous benefit for the City of Selma, but the entire Central Valley,” Selma Mayor Louis Franco said.

The center will provide hands-on construction industry training for Central Valley residents who are looking for work on the nation’s first High-Speed Rail project.

For more information on the pre-apprenticeship training program, visit: https://www.hsrjobs.com/.

This center and its programs are aimed at serving veterans, at-risk young adults, minority and low-income populations between the counties of Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, Madera and Merced.

The center is scheduled to open this summer and is timed for when the state and the nation are looking to identify expanded employment opportunities for individuals whose employment has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.