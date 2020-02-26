High school artists’ work wanted

SELMA – The annual U.S. House of Representatives art competition has been announced and artists have until April 22 to submit their work for consideration. Locally, the Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students from freshman through seniors who reside or attend school in California’s 21st Congressional District.
“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of the young people of the Central Valley,” Rep. TJ Cox said. “I encourage all high school art students from California’s 21st Congressional District to submit their artwork to my District Offices for the opportunity to visit Washington D.C.”
The District’s first-place winner will be invited to attend the Congressional Art Competition in Washington D.C. All participants will be invited to attend the Congressman’s local reception tentatively set for early May of 2020.
Art Competition Rules:
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to four inches in depth and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
- Paintings - including oil, acrylics and watercolor
- Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers. It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.
- Collages - must be two dimensional
- Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
- Mixed media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photography
All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, April 22 to the Congressman’s district offices in either Selma, at 2117 Selma St., 460-6070 or in Bakersfield at 2700 M St., (661) 864-7736.
Entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
The rules, checklist, and release form for the 2020 competition are published at http://bit.ly/2SQ7kAP.