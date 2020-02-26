High school artists’ work wanted

SELMA – The annual U.S. House of Representatives art competition has been announced and artists have until April 22 to submit their work for consideration. Locally, the Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students from freshman through seniors who reside or attend school in California’s 21st Congressional District.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of the young people of the Central Valley,” Rep. TJ Cox said. “I encourage all high school art students from California’s 21st Congressional District to submit their artwork to my District Offices for the opportunity to visit Washington D.C.”

The District’s first-place winner will be invited to attend the Congressional Art Competition in Washington D.C. All participants will be invited to attend the Congressman’s local reception tentatively set for early May of 2020.

Art Competition Rules:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to four inches in depth and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.