SELMA – While some faithful Christians are celebrating the birth of their savior for Christmas, the birth anniversary of Sikh’s founder also falls during this time of year.
During the Dec. 2 Selma City Council meeting, local officials took time to recognize the 550th Gurpurab, the day Guru Nanak was born.
Local Sikh members were present to accept a proclamation by Selma Mayor Louis Franco.
“The Sikh community has been a long-time member of our diverse community here in Selma,” Franco said. “The values they bring only make our community stronger.”
Priest Amreek Singh accepted the proclamation and earlier Sukhpreet Singh gave a Sikh prayer in English to start the meeting.
Also recognized during the meeting were six residents who stepped in to help others in dire, life-threatening circumstances.
You have free articles remaining.
Selma’s Fire Chief Rob Petersen described the five residents as heroes since they had stepped in when a fire had broken out next door. The fire had started in the kitchen around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20. They neighbor is disabled and unable to exit the house on his own, Petersen said.
“With the fire spreading in the next room, five local heroes disregarded their own safety and entered the residence. In a smoke-filled environment, they worked together and, after several attempts, were able to move the resident to a safe location in the back yard. Due to their bravery and quick action, the homeowner, a caregiver and a child were removed and unhurt,” Petersen said. “It is my honor to recognize Josh Shepherd, Chris Romero, Travis Dahl, Brittnee Norris and Andy Norris.”
Selma’s Police Chief Myron Dyck recognized Robert Norberte who on May 28 pulled a suicidal person off the train tracks.
“[Norberte] was just in time to avoid the subject being hit by a passing train,” Dyck said of the incident near Floral and West Front. “The [man] was later evaluated and committed for an evaluation. The citizens of Selma, the police department and the individual he helped thank Robert for risking his life and his selfless commitment he made to somebody else he saw. We wanted to express our gratitude to his willingness to jump in when it was an emergency.”
Mayor Franco commended the residents saying their actions “speak to the quality of community members who are willing to step up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.