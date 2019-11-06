FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health Lead Hazard Control Program was recently awarded an additional $2 million to assist low-income families living in pre-1978 housing with the removal of lead-based paints.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes awarded more than $314 million to 77 state and local government agencies to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards in thousands of privately owned, low-income housing units.
The FCDPH Environmental Health Division will administer the additional grant award totaling $3 million for a four-year period to provide services to remediate lead-based paint hazards in pre-1978 dwellings where low-income families with children younger than six years of age reside.
About $1.3 million will be used for the identification and remediation of deteriorated lead-based paint hazards to ensure a healthy living environment.
The Lead Hazard Control Program will address lead hazards in an additional 108 housing units, for a total of 173 housing units. The goal is to provide safer homes for low and very low-income families with children.
You have free articles remaining.
FCDPH will assist both rental and owner-occupied dwellings to remediate lead-based paint hazards in pre-1978 homes at no cost to the property owner or tenant.
“The Lead Hazard Control Program is committed to improving the lives of all families by eliminating lead-based paint hazards in their homes,” FCDPH Director David Pomaville said.
For more information about the HUD Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes for the Lead
Based Paint Hazard Control Grant, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/lead-hazard-program-control-program-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.