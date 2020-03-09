You are the owner of this article.
Healthcare board calls special meeting
Healthcare board calls special meeting

Healthcare board: Special meeting March 10

The Selma Healthcare District Board has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, to discuss how to help in case of a local Coronavirus outbreak.

 Laura Brown

SELMA – The Selma Healthcare District Board has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 to discuss how the board can assist in the event of a local Coronavirus outbreak.

Selma Healthcare Vice Chairman Anthony Herrera said that David Pomaville, director of the Fresno County Public Health Administration, is scheduled to attend the meeting.

Meetings take place at the Nick Medina Selma Senior Center, 2301 Selma St, and are open to the public.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

