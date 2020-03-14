Health officials: Second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) has confirmed the second case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fresno County.

This is a travel-related case and was not community acquired.

The FCDPH Communicable Disease Investigation Program has commenced contact tracing for the second case of COVID-19 in the County, to monitor the health of people that travelled with, or were in contact with, the patient to prevent the spread in our community.

It is believed that the risk levels have not changed in Fresno County, and there is no immediate threat to the general public. The FCDPH has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise.

The FCDPH and County Administrative Officer will announce a local emergency proclamation on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in response to the second travel-related case in Fresno County.

“We are proclaiming a local emergency to more efficiently respond to the event at hand and to better respond as a community. We want to be able to lower anxiety levels in our community. We will get through this. We are better together,” Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.