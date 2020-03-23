You are the owner of this article.
Health dept. confirms 13 COVID cases in Fresno County
Fresno County
Laura Brown

FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed a total of 13 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fresno County.

These cases include the following:

  • 6 Travel-Related
  • 2 Person-to-Person
  • 5 Under Investigation

Although, there is no identified community spread in Fresno County, the risk to the general public is real. The FCDPH continues to recommend the following:

  • Isolate at home and practice social distancing.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.
  • Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The FCDPH continues to work closely with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor COVID-19 to ensure the public’s health.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

