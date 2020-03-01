Health department launches coronavirus page

FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health has launched a COVID-19 webpage at https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19 where people can learn more about the situation locally. This website daily will be update daily as needed.

As mentioned earlier this week, the FCDPH is working closely with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) which originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

At this time, the FCDPH has not confirmed a local case of COVID-19 in Fresno County and has not taken steps to quarantine individuals.

Per CDC and CDPH recommendations, the FCDPH is monitoring asymptomatic individuals in Fresno County if they meet criteria related to recent travel. Asymptomatic individuals are not confirmed cases; therefore, quarantine is not recommended. The FCDPH has recommended that these individuals self-monitor their symptoms and stay at home. These individuals are self-isolating with FCDPH oversight for 14 days according to CDC recommendations.