Health Department: 53 COVID cases

SELMA – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced in an online press conference March 30 that there are 53 cases of coronavirus in the County. There have been no deaths. Of the confirmed cases:
- 17 are travel-related
- 9 are person-to-person
- 8 are community-spread
- 19 are under investigation
As of March 26, businesses are expected to help prevent the spread of the disease by monitoring their employees with a checklist regarding each worker’s health status.
Employers must:
- Daily screen all employees for febrile respiratory illness.
- Exclude from work those who report symptoms of respiratory illness for seven days from the day they are identified with the symptoms.
- Direct employees to exclude themselves from work and isolate themselves at home. Workers must also notify all those they’ve had close contact with so they too can quarantine themselves for 14 days.
All residents shall:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
- Isolate themselves for seven days after onset, if they do start to develop signs and symptoms of the disease. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra conducted the press conference and said the order should be taken seriously since the violation of, or failure to comply, with the direction is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.
For more information, log on to: https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19.
For more information, log on to: https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19.
