SELMA – Although six different local non-profits had applied for grants from the Selma Healthcare District, only two were awarded at the most recent meeting July 16. The rest either had missing paper work or needed to verify their nonprofit tax identification numbers to ensure they are legally registered with the Internal Revenue Service.
The Selma Healthcare District oversees taxpayer funds collected from property owners in the District. Its primary function now is to use those monies to improve the quality of health care in the District and award health-related grants.
As the meeting progressed, questions arose over a previous grant the district approved. The SHCD is looking into legal action to have that grant returned. Other questions arose over the district’s website and Brown Act violations from the lack of posted agendas.
Grants
Selma Youth Soccer League’s grant of $6,586.17 was approved. President Frank Hoyt said they’d use the funds to purchase a portable ice machine and generators to make ice and run a cooling station during league games.
The American Cancer Society’s request for $25,000 was also approved. Jane Ono spoke in behalf of the local ACS’ Fowler, Kingsburg and Selma chapter. She said they’d use the money to purchase special wigs and head coverings for patients who’ve lost their hair after cancer treatment. They’d also hire drivers to take cancer patients to treatment and pay for lodging if patients must travel out of town for treatment.
Other grants that were not funded included:
- Selma High Training Department, $15,565.33
- Selma High School Track and Cross Country, $4,000
- Selma Bandits Youth Football, $12,132.53
- Central Valley Jiu Jitsu, $25,000
Healthcare District Secretary Matthew Rodriguez said he’d searched to verify the nonprofits’ identification numbers, but could not match the numbers with the organization’s names or organizers.
“I searched on two or three different platforms where the IRS lists the tax IDs, so it took a while,” he said.
SHCD Vice Chairman Anthony Herrera said they should move the application deadline up so there’s more time for the board to review the paperwork beforehand.
“[Rodriguez] would likely need more time in the future to do this research and contact the applicants prior to the meetings so they wouldn’t need to attend only to be told their application wouldn’t be approved. Maybe even three weeks isn’t going to be enough to make copies and deliver them to us. Could we do a month before? I’d rather have time to review everything rather than at the last minute.”
The nonprofits will be given time to gather needed paperwork and clear up the tax ID number verification so they may be considered for a grant at the next SHCD meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Another meeting a week thereafter will also be needed as the Board will consider district election maps on Sept. 10. The board will vote by districts in the 2020 elections and will decide on how to divide the district up for future voting. This move is to comply with California Voting Rights Act requirements.
Financial reports, budget
After approving prior meeting minutes for March and April, the board went on to accept a current financial report from Treasurer Leticia Gallardo. The most recent balance shows there is $255,677.14 in the District’s account as of July 16. This report included the following expenditures:
- $1,960 for attorney’s fees.
- $86.25 to board secretary Matthew Rodriguez.
- $10,189.24 to Rodgers - Selma End Zone Club.
- $1,234.20 to Guardian Innovations - Selma End Zone Club.
- $24,973 to the Boys and Girls Club of Selma.
- $15,000 for United Health Care Centers.
- $2,286.09 to the Fresno County Clerk Elections office.
- $7,100 to the City of Selma for the Recreational Swim Program.
- $2,440 in attorney’s fees.
- $2,605.01 for Special District Risk Management Authority property liability program
- A deposit was made on May 20 for $78,623.03.
The projected budget for the next year was also presented as follows:
- $110,000 for grants
- $1,000 for an annual audit
- $1,200 for employee fees
- $11,000 for attorney fees
- $13,000 for special initiatives
- $2,800 for insurance
- $2,437.48 for one-year subscription for the website
- $700 for special district membership
- $130,000 for reserve
The total is $272,137.48.
Last year’s budget total was $131,920.32.
Website
SHCD Board member Colleen Nelson raised the question about whether the District’s website would be updated. Their annual budget includes $2,437.48 for the District to continue their contract with Leon’s Computers to maintain the website.
“I’m not finding that it’s kept up to where I thought it should be,” Nelson said. The site, at https://selmahealthcaredistrict.org/, has not had any meeting agendas or financial documents posted for all of 2019. Several links are non-functioning as well.
Herrera said he isn’t seeing any updates on the site either.
“I haven’t seen anything from this year that’s been added to the meeting minutes or anything.”
Robertson asked what the board would like to see posted.
“What would you like to see? Pictures?” she asked.
Herrera however stressed that more current information regarding the meeting minutes needs to be posted.
“The last one’s from the first of the last year.”
SHCD Secretary Rodriguez said he emails documents to the owner, Jose Leon, and assumed they were being posted.
“I just ask him to do it and assume it’s done. I don’t look every day. If somebody else catches that, we should work as a board collectively. Tell me, or tell Joey, these [updates] aren’t on there and we need them on there still.”
Board President Rose Robertson suggested they form an ad hoc committee to address the matter since serving as president is “almost like a full-time job, to be honest, to keep checking on things. Before, [the District] didn’t have a website. A lot of this stuff wasn’t transparent. We’re keeping this transparent to the core as much as we can through bank statements, through the financial reports online.”
Despite there being no financial documents posted on the District’s website for 2019 as of press time, Robertson described the efforts as the most transparent in the board’s history.
“I can guarantee you, us as a board, we are more transparent probably than this board ever has been. However, if we are having this difficulty, maybe we could come up as a board to do an ad hoc committee and share some of this responsibility as an entire board,” Robertson said.
The lack of agendas posted on the board’s website is a Brown Act violation. According to new online agenda posting requirements in California Assembly Bill 2257, all meetings of local public agency legislative bodies held on or after Jan. 1, 2019 require that agendas be posted online prior to meetings.
The Renne Public Law Group explains on their website at http://bit.ly/2ObeM9y that:
“AB 2257, enacted by the State Legislature in 2016, amended Government Code section 54954.2 to ensure that members of the public have easy and quick access to legislative body agendas posted online. Public agencies that maintain an internet website may meet the requirements of AB 2257 in two different ways.”
Districts may post a direct link to the current agenda on their homepage and the link must not be hidden in a drop-down menu. Or, they can put the current agenda on an “’integrated agenda management platform – a separate webpage dedicated to providing the legislative body’s agenda information.
“Under either option, AB 2257 requires all current online agenda postings to be:
- Downloadable, retrievable, indexable, and electronically searchable by commonly used search applications;
- Machine readable and platform independent;
- Available to the public free of charge and without any restrictions that would impede the reuse or redistribution of the agenda (i.e., no restrictions on printing the agenda or attaching it to an email)."
Board member Nelson said she wouldn’t mind checking up to ensure sent documents are posted, but that “maybe we weren’t clear enough to him what we needed. Maybe we need to say this is what needs to be on there during this time. You know by law what has to be on there and we’ve missed the boat on this.”
Board members added they haven’t received any emails from their website lately either, but Rodriguez said that may be because their passwords may need to be changed.
Robertson said they might look at having another business run the website.
“We will definitely look into all that before the next meeting. Hopefully, it will all be intact and either he’ll be doing a better job, or we’re going to move on. We’ll have to move on as a board to get the information out there.”
The computer business owner, however, said he can’t post agendas or financial documents he hasn’t received.
“I put whatever they tell me to put [on the website],” Leon said. “If I don’t have anything, I can’t put anything on the website. It’s that simple.”
Leon said he was dismayed that citizens were under the impression he’s not living up to the contract.
“I’m not apprised of their whole process of when they’re supposed to do it. I’m just a gun for hire. If they tell me to do something, I’ll do it.”
He’d been told meeting minutes need to be approved prior to being posted, but even at this meeting minutes from March and April were approved and have not been posted to the website.
Leon said he has posted meeting times and dates, but no agendas have been available to him to post for nearly eight months.
“And I can’t make one up,” he said. “As much as I would like to, I have to focus my time on issues for other customers,” he said of not calling to ask for the documents.
Leon estimates it would take from 30 minutes to an hour to update the website if he had to upload pdfs. If he had printed out copies to scan, then the process may take a little longer.
“It’s usually, at the most, 48 hours before I could get it on there.”
He also said their email should be working.
“There’s nothing screwy going on with it. I’ve emailed Matthew all the user names and passwords for all the board members. The thing is, we’re open Monday through Friday, nine to six. The phone number’s there and I’ve told Rose and Matthew if they have any issues to have them call me. But nobody’s called me. The only people I know using their email are Rose and Matthew and I even helped them. The others haven’t called me.”
Legal action
Another issue was raised by an audience member about a previously awarded grant that has not come to fruition.
Theresa Herrera inquired as to the progress on showers for the homeless that were to be built by a local nonprofit, Selma Community Outreach Ministry. Their $7,100 was approved in May 2018.
The Board secretary said they’d attempted to contact Delfina Vazquez who’d initially applied so showers could be built at Valley Life.
“I’ve sent emails and letters but we’ve got no response, so we’re looking at the next steps in the process,” Rodriguez said.
Robertson added that a new pastor did not approve the project and now they are attempting to have the funds reimbursed.
“I don’t know what happened but they received a check. It was transferred over to Valley Life so they could get the permits and everything. They got a new pastor and I don’t know what happened. [Vazquez] had to go back to their board to get approval from the new pastor and I guess he didn’t approve it.”
Board counsel Kenneth Price said he’s dealing with the matter now.
“It is absolutely a legal matter.”
