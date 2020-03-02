Health agency hosts drug prevention meeting

KINGSBURG – The nonprofit California Health Collaborative is partnering with both Kingsburg school districts to educate the community about marijuana, tobacco and prescription drug abuse.

The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Kingsburg High School Little Theater. The evening features an educational presentation and inspirational discussion hosted by expert panelists.

The meeting is a free event and is designed with both parents and students in mind. Thus, there will be two separate presentations; one which will be parent-oriented and another that will target teenagers 12-18 years old.

This town hall meeting will be an opportunity for parents to learn about prevalent issues affecting today’s youth and a chance for students to gain factual knowledge about drugs from professionals and individuals affected by previous drug use.

The goal is for the attendees to leave with factual knowledge about drug trends and what the community of Kingsburg can do to prevent such issues. Childcare, refreshments and the chance to win raffle prizes will be available to all attendees.

To register, go online to https://kburgtwnhall2020.eventbrite.com.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

