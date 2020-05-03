Hays retires after 30 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s Public Works Director Darren Hays has retired and was congratulated and thanked for his three decades of service by City officials.

Hays’ career with the City of Kingsburg started in April 1990 where he started as a maintenance worker I, and then worked as a heavy-equipment operator, superintendent, assistant public works director and then finally as Director of Public Works from 2014 until his retirement.

Previously, Hays worked as a masonry foreman assisting on several community projects including the Crandell Swim Complex’s construction.

“Darren’s historical knowledge and community relationships helped provide an invaluable asset to the management team, organization and ultimately, the community,” City Manager Alex Henderson said in the City’s newsletter. “His dedication, loyalty and sense of humor will be missed. Please join us in thanking and congratulating Darren for his 30 years of commitment to Kingsburg. Enjoy retirement!”

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

