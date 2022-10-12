National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country.
On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out with festivities lasting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Civic Park.
"It's important for the community to see police personnel in a positive, more personable way," said Police Chief Parker Sever.
Officer Josh Ragsdale was in charge of organizing this year's event which helped hundreds of Hanford residents connect with local law enforcement agencies and additional vendors. The Hanford Police Department spent around $100 out of pocket while getting supply donations from the Lions Club.
More than 300 hotdogs and bottled waters were provided by the Police Department for attendees at no cost and a local Girl Scout troop provided samples of some of their top-selling cookies; the thin mints are perennial favorites.
Buffalo Wild Wings - one of the sponsors - served up more than 700 hot wings with four sauce options also at no cost to attendees.
"It's good to have a nice free event for the community where people can enjoy each other," Ragsdale said.
Sever and Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass prepared the eastern lawn across the street from Superior Dairy for a massive water balloon fight for the kids in attendance.
While the "field of battle" was being prepared members of the Kings County SWAT unit invited kids to participate in quick foot races along the central lawn while wearing tactical vests and educating the public about some of the equipment they use on a mission.
The Central California Blood Center also provided a team from their mobile donation center so Hanford residents could deposit a pint and help save a life. Several citizens made blood donations during the two-hour event.
But it wasn't just local law enforcement and programs with informational booths at National Night Out. Booths from AT&T and FirstNet were on hand to provide information about the services they offer specifically for first responders.
FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform, services, and solutions established with and for first responders such as police, paramedics, and emergency room personnel and those who support them.
Courtney Cardoza, who owns and operates Damsel in Defense out of Lemoore, was also present with a table, selling women's self defense tools such as stun guns and pepper spray canisters.
"My favorite part was getting into a water fight with a bunch of kids," said Sever.
The epic water balloon fight took place around 7p.m. Dozens of kids engaged in the fun, splashing each other as well as the police and fire chiefs.
The highlight of the night was seeing a swarm of kids pelting Sever with water balloons while he dumped a bucket of water on Pendergrass, who in turn sprayed Sever with a water hose.