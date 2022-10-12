National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country.

On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out with festivities lasting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Civic Park.

"It's important for the community to see police personnel in a positive, more personable way," said Police Chief Parker Sever.

