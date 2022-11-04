Hanford West High School provided an entertaining and educational experience for students during lunch on Friday as they recognized November as Native American Awareness Month.
School Librarian Gay Machado said the library participates in the Information for Education program, encouraging students to find books in the library that speak to their own cultural diversity.
"How do we get students to check out books if there is nothing pertinent to them?" Machado asked.
"Each month, we try to keep up with all of the different celebrations and holidays by putting up bulletin boards and book collections for everyone to see," said Machado's fellow librarian, Elena Reyes. "We noticed there were celebrations we were missing."
Machado asked to bring members from the nearby Tachi-Yokut tribe in Lemoore to the school to speak about their culture and history; she said Principal Katie Culver approved it.
Kenny Barrios, of the Tachi-Yokut Cultural Heritage Group, and several tribal members including some Hanford West students, gave a presentation about their history and culture.
"We come from Tulare lake," Barrios said, starting off his presentation. "The Tachi-Yokuts were some of the first people living in California."
Part of Barrios' presentation delved into the Tachi tribe's interaction with their ancestral homeland around Tulare Lake, which was the largest lake west of the Mississippi River.
"We used acorns for our main food source," Barrios said. "But we also traded in salt grass collected from around Tulare Lake."
According to the official website, the various Yokut tribes were seed gatherers who also hunted deer, rabbits and other small mammals and birds indigenous to the area.
Barrios described the methods his people used to hunt deer, with photos of his grandfather demonstrating the traditional practice of dressing as a deer to get close to prey.
"The elders also played games with the children to teach them hunting skills," he said.
Barrios explained his people were removed from the land through a combination of relocation and genocide so colonizing farmers could use the lake for crop irrigation.
The State of California began an extermination campaign of the Tachi-Yokuts in 1853, offering bounties for scalps, he said. The bounties increased from $0.25 to $5 between 1856 and 1860.
The last killing took place in 1907, four years after the federal government re-involved themselves in Native affairs, but the tribe faced more than 50 years of extermination.
The relocated Tachi were moved to the hills surrounding Coalinga until oil was discovered, at which point the government moved them onto their current reservation which was mostly alkali soil, preventing them from properly growing crops.
Barrios said it used to be illegal for members of his tribe to practice their traditions, especially men wearing their hair long and traditional dances. He said the dances - often called "ghost dances" - were misunderstood to be used for summoning the dead back to life.
Barrios and his fellow tribal members performed three traditional songs Friday in the Penutian (Tachi) language of his people; two of the songs were accompanied by a deer dance and a friendship dance.
Barrios is one of a small number of his tribe familiar with speaking the Tachi language; there were only an estimated 30 native speakers of the language in 1988.
"It's important to know and teach our history and culture so that it doesn't disappear," Barrios said.