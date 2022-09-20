Jeremy Freitas
Baseball legend Jeremy Freitas playing for the USC Trojans.

 City of Hanford

The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Freitas' began his athletic career at the Longfield Center at the age of 11.  He met long-time friend and mentor Donald LeRoy "DT" Taylor who worked for the Hanford Parks and Community Services.

