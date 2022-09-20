The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Freitas' began his athletic career at the Longfield Center at the age of 11. He met long-time friend and mentor Donald LeRoy "DT" Taylor who worked for the Hanford Parks and Community Services.
Freitas graduated from Hanford High School in 1993 before beginning his baseball career at CSU Fresno and was a member of the 1995 WAC Championship team.
He transferred to Fresno City College and became a 1996 Junior College All-American. The California Angels opted to pick him up during the 35th round of the MLB Amateur draft, but Freitas declined to sign the contract because he was offered a scholarship to the University of Southern California.
"It was a late-round pick when I got the scholarship," Freitas said. "I had an opportunity to go to USC and I couldn't pass it up."
Freitas was eventually offered a contract by the Kansas City Royals in a 25th round pick during the 1998 MLB draft. He played three seasons of minor league baseball before his retirement in 2001.
Freitas said it was a great experience playing for the Royals and he was surprised at how different it was from playing in college; he described the games as being geared on developing players' skills rather than focused on winning.
Since his retirement, Freitas has returned to his family's farming roots and has been an assistant coach with the Junior Varsity baseball team at Sierra Pacific High School.
"My family has always been in farming and I'm a fourth generation farmer," Freitas said. "I always knew I wanted to come back [to Hanford] and farm."
