The Hanford Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with FAST Federal Credit Union and several other local businesses to organize and fund the league's new mountain bike program.
The mountain bike program is the third youth-oriented activity PAL has put together, the other two being youth boxing and the Police Explorers program.
"We wanted to have an additional youth activity that doesn't require anyone getting punched in the face," said Officer Josh Levin.
Levin helped organize the program, stating he and five other police officers are avid mountain bikers. He thought it would be a great idea given that four of California's 50 best biking trails are an hour's drive from Hanford.
The Police Activities League raised $15,000 in donations from several local businesses including Salmon's Furniture, Robinson's Interior, and Medeiros Salon.
“This is a new partnership with the PAL program and we are excited to help," said Ellen Weaver, FAST's executive vice president. "As a not-for-profit credit union, our commitment is to our members and communities. How better to help our local police department than by helping our youth.”
Fulton will also be providing maintenance on all the bikes which will be used by the participating youth in mountain bike races.
Having a bicycle expert on hand will be useful for teaching the participants how to handle the maintenance the bikes require and creates the possibility for job opportunities since Fulton often hires high school students.
Levin said the race season starts at the end of December with the first races beginning January in Southern California with the closest race taking place at Lake Castaic. The race season closes out in late spring.
Many of the race locations are in state parks with camping grounds so the competitors can arrive a day early, practice the course, and prepare for the race.