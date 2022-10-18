PAL - Fast
Members from the Hanford PAL program receive a $5,000 donation from FAST Federal Credit Union for their youth mountain bike program.

 Facebook, Contributed

The Hanford Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with FAST Federal Credit Union and several other local businesses to organize and fund the league's new mountain bike program.

The mountain bike program is the third youth-oriented activity PAL has put together, the other two being youth boxing and the Police Explorers program.

"We wanted to have an additional youth activity that doesn't require anyone getting punched in the face," said Officer Josh Levin.

