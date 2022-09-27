Hanford Pal BCAM

Hanford Police Officers pose wearing t-shirts and holding patches available for sale to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 City of Hanford, Facebook

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Hanford Police Department is doing its part to help raise support and awareness for the cause.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. On average, one woman gets diagnosed [with breast cancer] in the United States every two minutes.

But it doesn't just affect women; on average, approximately 530 men die from breast cancer every year.

