According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. On average, one woman gets diagnosed [with breast cancer] in the United States every two minutes.
But it doesn't just affect women; on average, approximately 530 men die from breast cancer every year.
In order to combat the statistics, the Hanford Police Activities League is raising money through the sale of t-shirts, mugs, and special pink patches to the community.
A promotional video was released on Monday to provide information about the designs and where residents can purchase the items through the month of October.
The shirts - which come in a variety of styles - have the slogan, "Led by strength, defined by courage" printed on them. They run $15 for one, or two for $25.
The mugs - which have a tactical black exterior and supportive pink interior - run for $10 while the patches cost $5 each.
"We redesign them each year, so people who like to collect the patches will continue to come back and support the program," said Hanford Police Lieutenant Stephanie Huddleston.
The proceeds raised by the program will be directly donated to local residents battling breast cancer in need of some financial support, Huddleston said.
All items are available for purchase at the Hanford Police Station located at 425 N. Irwin St. in Hanford. For more information, email Lt. Huddleston at shuddleston@cityofhanfordca.com.