The Hanford Police Department has begun training two facility dogs, BeBe and Penny, whose job will be to help department employees cope with high-stress situations as well as the aftermath of major incidents.
"The addition of BeBe and Penny is a huge benefit for the morale and mental health of our sworn and non-sworn employees," said Police Chief Parker Sever. "We can't wait to introduce them to Hanford residents."
BeBe is a 3-month-old labradoodle and Penny is a 5-month-old goldendoodle. Macarena Etcheberry, the director of Hands and Paws Prevail, Inc. (HAPPI), is training the dogs.
BeBe and Penny will train with Etcheberry for the next two years and will eventually attend community events.
"They're very smart dogs. They've very amiable and they want to please," Etcheberry said.
Both retriever-poodle mixes have minimal shedding and have been known to be hypoallergenic.
BeBe and Penny will be owned and handled by department employees similarly to how K-9 officers live with their human handlers.
Dispatch Supervisor Liliana McFarland will care for BeBe, and said she already notices a positive impact for the department.
"Everyone comes to dispatch and they say, 'Where's BeBe?' It does brighten up their day," McFarland said.
The HPD specifically noted contributions from FAST Credit Union and Hanford resident Billie Blackwell, who helped pay for the purchase and training of both dogs.