Penny the Police Facility Dog

Police facility dog Penny is in training to provide support in times of stress.

 Contributed

The Hanford Police Department has begun training two facility dogs, BeBe and Penny, whose job will be to help department employees cope with high-stress situations as well as the aftermath of major incidents. 

"The addition of BeBe and Penny is a huge benefit for the morale and mental health of our sworn and non-sworn employees," said Police Chief Parker Sever.  "We can't wait to introduce them to Hanford residents."

BeBe is a 3-month-old labradoodle and Penny is a 5-month-old goldendoodle.  Macarena Etcheberry, the director of Hands and Paws Prevail, Inc. (HAPPI), is training the dogs.

Tags

Recommended for you