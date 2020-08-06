Hanford Gourmet: Moon Festival canceled

In the interest of the safety and the good health of us all during this time of Covid-19, there will not be a Moon Festival this year. In the past, around this time of year, the “boom-kat-kat boom” of the Chinese Lion Dance Drums began to echo in my ears. The China Alley Preservation Society would be organizing plans for their annual Moon Festival. Back in March, when all of us were stepping out into the unknown, the October festival seemed “way over there.” But now we are “here,” and in a world gone upside down, we are not presenting what would have been our 41st Moon Festival.
The Festival is the Society’s major fundraiser, and not having one is going to put some serious pressure on our coffers. We are already feeling the strain with the Museum closed for now. Still, I don’t want to think about those stresses at the moment. I want to set aside my director’s hat and put on the hat of chronicler of my clan, of China Alley, and of their history, so dear to my heart. I want to settle in with some Moon Festival memories.
The Moon Festival is one of the four most important Chinese festivals, a time set aside in a busy agricultural year to enjoy the successful harvest. Forty-two years ago, Virginia Lee a member of the China Alley Preservation Society, came up with the brilliant idea of having a Moon Festival celebration as a means of fundraising for the Society and as an opportunity to present to our community as a whole, of taste of Chinese culture. At that time Virginia’s children were attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and they were able to bring the Cal Poly Chinese Student Association’s Lion Dance team to Hanford to perform at the first Moon Festival. They’ve been joining us to celebrate on the first Saturday in October ever since. Throughout the decades there has been only one other time we canceled the Festival during one of its early years. It was the year Virginia’s travel to China coincided with the Festival, a year when we needed her driving force to make it work.
I love the Moon Festival. China Alley comes to life. For one afternoon there is some sense of what Chinatown was like during its prime. There is a hustle and bustle among the old Chinese facades, enough people and activity to imagine a time when the sidewalks and the Alley itself were filled with people. The air is tinged with the aromas of food cooking, a mingling of seasonings that make me think of Great-grandfather’s noodle house across the Alley from our Tea Room, of my days and nights working in my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, of learning the kitchen dance with Uncle Richard, sharing Alley related efforts from the kitchen to the boardroom with Mom and Dad.
This morning I went to China Alley, and the boom-kat-kat-boom beat from the Lion Dancer’s drummers began to play in my head. I walked up and down the Alley from the Tea Room to the Taoist Temple and back, my steps marching to the beat of the Lion Dance drums. The drumbeat of my heart, the drumbeat of China Alley.
Memories. The Moon Festival. The Taoist Temple. The Chinese Pagoda. The Imperial Dynasty. Wings Market. Each one an integral piece of what keeps China Alley alive. On a wing and a prayer, I trust we will see you at the Moon Festival next year.
Back in March I decided I would have cooking project goals to give myself structure, study, and the joy of new culinary discoveries. I wanted to learn new techniques, try making different cuisines, to hone my skills. I’ve been trying to perfect some classic Cantonese dishes. I miss Dad every day, and miss our shared interests and delights, the warmth of being in his company. I truly wish he could taste some of the recipes I’ve made.
I learned to make these noodles when I was about four years old from Auntie Emma. We call them “roundies.” They were one of Dad’s favorite dishes. The recipe is basically the same as for the wheat starch dough that is the foundation for many Cantonese dim sum favorites such as “ha gow” or shrimp dumplings. Wheat starch is made by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. It is very fine and has a delicate structure when made into dough. Tapioca starch, also known as tapioca flour, is derived from the cassava root.
After rolling out the dough, the roundies are steamed and may be eaten at that point with a dash of soy sauce and sesame oil, topped with green onion or cilantro. Or the roundies can be incorporated into a favorite stir-fry, which is what I did the last time I made them. I hope you enjoy them. I’m quite certain Dad would have.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
