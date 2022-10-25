The average Hanford resident wouldn't know about the magazine article that helped forge a link between their community and Kenya's Olympic long distance runner Kip Keino.
"Keino started an orphanage in his town of Eldoret [in Kenya]," Cotta explained. "After the Olympics, people abandoned their babies on his doorstep 27 times hoping their children could have a better future."
The magazine article about Keino's efforts to shelter and feed the children circulated around the world and came to the attention of two Hanford teachers: Elden "Johnny" Johnson and his wife Darlene.
The Johnsons began a clothing drive for the orphanage and sent a care package of necessary items to Kenya. By the early 1980s, the Johnsons had started Hope, Inc., a non-profit charity.
They contacted other Kings County teachers to donate in order to help build and completely fund Hopewell High School in Nakuru, Kenya.
Today, Hanford dentist Rushi Panchal and Visalia dentist David Smith have taken over the reins of Hope, Inc. to help continue funding the school and orphanage while providing for the dental needs of the students.
"I wanted to go somewhere where I could regularly serve a community [in need]," Panchal said. "My wife was born and raised in Kenya, and I saw the need at Hopewell High School."
Panchal said that the team offers more than just treatment; they provide skills and education about dietary changes necessary for improving and continuing the students' dental hygiene.
There are between 3,000 and 3,500 people for every dentist on average in the United States. That ratio grows to one dentist for every 17,000 people in Nairobi and one dentist for every 55,000 people in Kenya's rural areas.
The first mission trip took place in late October 2019. Seventeen Hanford residents including three dentists and two dental assistants flew to Kenya to provide oral health care to the students at Keino's orphanage and school.
They provided dental services to more than 300 students at no charge. The average household income in Kenya is $35 per month; the cost for fillings is $6 and extractions are $1.
There was no mission trip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Hope, Inc. took 16 volunteers in 2021 to serve more than 400 students.
This year, a 14-person team - including doctors Panchal, Smith, and Hanford's Nikunj Raiyani - traveled to the school during September. Again, more than 300 students received dental care free of charge.
According to Cotta, Raiyani's dental assistant had to drop out of the trip a few months before they were set to depart but Los Angeles-based dental assistant Tiffany Meeks immediately volunteered; Meeks' husband collects and recycles spent shell casings from Kings Gun Center.
Hope, Inc. hosts fundraisers at the Irwin Street Inn to raise money for the trips. All of the funds raised go towards the medical expenses to cover the dental care.
Hope, Inc. is looking for more volunteers from the Hanford community to help with the trips; the next one is scheduled for Sept. 7-18, 2023. If interested, contact Cotta at the Kings Gun Center, 559-585-2000.