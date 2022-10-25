Hopewell Dental Outreach
Dental hygienists offer care to a student at Hopewell High School in Nakuru, Kenya.

 Todd Cotta, contributed

The average Hanford resident wouldn't know about the magazine article that helped forge a link between their community and Kenya's Olympic long distance runner Kip Keino.

Kings Gun Center owner Todd Cotta tells the story this way: 

"Keino started an orphanage in his town of Eldoret [in Kenya]," Cotta explained. "After the Olympics, people abandoned their babies on his doorstep 27 times hoping their children could have a better future."

