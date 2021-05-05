HANFORD — Hanford City Council has voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to fill the seat of John Draxler (District A), who announced he would be stepping down to spend more time with family.
At Tuesday’s meeting, city manager Mario Cifuentez laid out a plan that would open up applications to the Hanford public to finish Draxler’s term. These candidates would have until 5 p.m. to apply on the city’s website. Once that’s done, there will be a special meeting on May 27.
“There would be a public comment that would be allowed on that item and Council would consider those applicants who had submitted complete applications,” Cifuentez said. “As council had talked about previously, this will be an open and transparent process.”
Members of City Council are also being encouraged to recommend up to one applicant. A final round of interviews and public comments are expected for June 3 and by June 15, the selectee would be sworn in. If, however, no desirable candidates are brought forward or approved on that date, the city will move forward with the process of holding a special election on Nov. 7.
As of now, Draxler remains in office. His term will end next year.
