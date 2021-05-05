HANFORD — The executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties has announced his retirement after 33 years of service.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, Dirk Holkeboer will step down effective June 30. Starting with Habitat for Humanity in 1988, Holkeboer served as executive director for local chapters in Miami and Holland, Michigan, before he arrived in Visalia seven years ago. He was also associate director of Habitat’s Jimmy Carter Work Projects. His tenure included the building of not only homes, but the opening of a new ReStore in Hanford in 2019.
Holkeboer’s leadership was put to the test during COVID-19, where social distancing measures had to be taken in order to work effectively. Starting in June 2020, they were building under the new guidelines. This meant coordinating 75 volunteers building a house from the ground up while ensuring all were masked, standing apart when possible and having the necessary sanitation stations in place at all times.
Last month, they celebrated the completion of the project — their first house completed since the start of the pandemic. Hanford computer programmer Victor Gray, Danielle Soloria and their son, Evan, moved into the Cameron Street House at the end of April, with the community celebrating the occasion. Gray himself put in over 500 hours of “sweat equity” helping to build the house.
“Despite these adverse conditions, Habitat has continued to offer valuable home improvement resources via its ReStore locations in Visalia and Hanford, provide home repair services to low-income homeowners,” the release added.
Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings is accepting inquiries for a new executive director. During the interim, resource development director Deanna Saldana will be the acting director as applications are considered.
