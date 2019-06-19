KINGSBURG – A gang sweep resulted in six arrests on June 14, according to a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.
The Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, Sheriff’s officers, Clovis, Hanford and Kingsburg Police Departments, Fresno County Adult Compliance Team, Fresno Help Eliminate Auto Theft Task Force and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation served five search warrants in and around Kingsburg that Friday.
Several shootings and acts of violence this past week prompted the joint investigation. There had been a series of retaliation shootings between gangs and at least two homes were struck by bullets. One person was injured but they are expected to make a full recovery.
Search warrants were served on five homes, all within a mile of each other. These are as follows:
- Three homes on the 400 block of 6th Avenue Dr., Kingsburg
- One home on the 600 block of Quincy Street, Kingsburg
- One home on the 200 block of Mariposa Avenue, Kingsburg
Aside from the six arrests, six guns, ammunition, a small amount of methamphetamine and a stolen car transmission were seized. One of the locations is being investigated as a possible chop shop. Young children were living in some of these homes.
The charges on those arrested and whether they are validated gang members are still being determined.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti attributes the success of the operation directly to the Kingsburg Police Department for recognizing the escalating violence. The department initiated contact and formed the partnership with M.A.G.E.C. and other allied agencies to serve the search warrants in a timely manner.
Anyone with additional information about any of these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
