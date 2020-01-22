KINGSBURG – With the ceremonial turning of the earth on the dirt lot at Sierra Street and Madsen Avenue Jan. 15, the second senior housing complex in town to be built by the Fresno Housing Authority took another step towards becoming a reality.
Fresno Housing’s Executive Director Preston Prince said he was excited to be breaking ground and detailed what Linnaea Villas will offer future residents.
Once completed in the spring of 2021, the complex will have a total of 47 units for seniors and a mix of income-based and market rate units. There will be one- and two-bedroom units in three buildings that are one and two stories tall. There will also be a fitness center, community room, computer lab, laundry facilities and “what’s really important is a garden and park area for the seniors to enjoy outside,” Prince said.
Construction is anticipated to be finished in the spring of 2021.
“This development really matches up with our mission at the Housing Authority to create and sustain vibrant communities throughout Fresno County. This is one of 35 housing developments that we’ve opened in the last 12 years,” Prince said.
Since available housing is limited and affordable housing even more so, Prince said they’ve already been receiving interest calls.
“You’re probably getting calls already about how do we sign up and how do we register? We’re getting those phone calls as well,” he said. “We’ll open the interest list about six months before the opening date of the development so probably August or September of 2020 is when we’ll open the interest list.”
Look for a link on the Housing Authority’s website to sign up for waiting list then, he said.
The Housing Authority is teaming up with the City of Kingsburg and Fresno County to complete this project. It was four years ago that a similar venture brought the Marion Villas apartments to fruition closer to Downtown.
“The success at Marion Villas has been amazing,” Prince said. “The seniors are so happy and … and we’re so proud and humble the City has asked us to come back to do a second development. To me, that’s a testament of this partnership. It’s that relationship and being able to come back and not do just our second one today, but hopefully some additional developments in Kingsburg down the road.”
In her greetings to those gathered for the groundbreaking, Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman said that more such complexes would be welcomed in town.
“I think we’ll just keep having as many as you want to put here in our city. We’ll take them and keep applying as much as we can,” she said.
Prince added that income limits were raised for this new complex to allow more residents to qualify.
“We’ve been able to do five market-rate units that won’t have income restrictions. So there will be units available for people of all income levels here.”
Buddy Mendes, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 4 representative, also spoke at the event. He said there may have been angst over the first such development in town, but “when everyone saw, what a quality job it was and how great they’re managed afterwards, everybody was all in.”
You have free articles remaining.
At the County level, Mendes said their involvement included approving the $1 million in County HOME funds from federal government to fund such projects.
Mendes credited the Housing Authority’s staff and leadership for their part in making the housing complexes a reality.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve thanked Preston Prince and his staff and board for what great work they do. They put in great designs, a great product, they get the financing all put together and the biggest thing is, it’s managed well afterwards. Any of these projects you go to five years after they were put together and they still look like they were brand new. That takes talent. And Preston, you’re the total package. You put the total deal together,” Mendes said.
Mayor Roman reminded those in attendance that the housing complex gets its name from a Swedish girl’s name meaning ‘flower’ and that the local leaders were eager to see this complex become a reality for area seniors.
“Something that’s important to the City of Kingsburg is having an investment into our seniors. It took a while, but we’re here now. In the meantime, we’ve been able to open Marion Villas and that’s been a true gem in our City. When people come in down Marion Street, we get asked about [Marion Villas] a lot, especially with it being mixed used with the Deli Delicious downstairs. It’s really been a beautiful addition to the downtown area.”
She predicted Linnaea Villas would have a similar affect in the eastern portion of town.
“To have this second affordable housing here in this spot, it’s going to be another beautiful addition to our city,” she said. The buildings’ architectural designs are modeled after the Olson House at the Kingsburg Historical Park across Sierra Street.
“I think [the Fresno Housing Authority] did such a good job of really listening to our community and what we really wanted here. I’m really excited to see the finished project because it’s going to be a beautiful addition for this area. There’ll be not only a community center, but it will be a place that residents really want to live. I know there’ll be a long wait list for those who want to move in here as well.”
Fresno Housing Authority’s Director of Real Estate Development Michael Duarte said since he grew up in Kingsburg, it was a rewarding feeling knowing he’s helping bring a much-needed resource to town.
“I know I’ve got to deliver a good quality project because I’m certainly held to a high standard.” He added that distance markers will be installed in the continuous sidewalks to encourage residents to get out and exercise and that a small dog park will be made available for the residents’ furry companions.
Duarte said that they too have been getting calls from those who are interested in residing at the complex. There’s also a waiting list for the original senior housing complex they built, as well.
“The last I checked, at Marion Villas we had about 90 folks interested in living there. As you can imagine, many folks don’t move out,” he said.
The Linnaea Villas’ 47 units are counted among the 164 new affordable housing units that the FHA started developing this past year. But to even meet the current demand, Fresno County needs more than 35,380 additional affordable units built, Duarte reported in his year-in-review update.
The supply of housing - especially affordable housing - has not kept up with communities’ needs across the County and State. Plus, the rising costs of labor and construction and increasing cost of rent have only added to the housing crunch.
“Housing like this that is so affordable for folks, and quality housing with lots of amenities, is really in high demand, not only for seniors, but throughout the county,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.