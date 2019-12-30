{{featured_button_text}}
Groundbreaking: Linnaea Villas

An architect’s rendering shows how the new, 47-unit Linnaea Villas will look once the apartments are completed.

 Courtesy of Fresno Housing Authority

KINGSBURG – A groundbreaking ceremony for the newest senior living complex in Kingsburg is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at the site of the new Linnaea Villas.

The ceremony takes place at the southwest corner of Sierra Street and Madsen Avenue.

Officials from the City of Kingsburg, County of Fresno and Fresno Housing will be on hand for the official groundbreaking of the affordable housing community for seniors.

Fresno Housing Authority is touting the new complex as offering senior residents 47 units in a welcoming community with one- and two-bedroom options.

They describe Linnaea Villas as contributing “to the mission of Fresno Housing to create and sustain vibrant communities throughout Fresno County.”

At a Kingsburg City Council meeting in early October 2019, Michael Duarte with the Fresno Housing Authority said “there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re excited to get going,” of the street realignments that will be coordinated with new residential construction, State Highway 201 to the north, an irrigation ditch to the east and the realignment of Madsen Avenue.

The lighter blue color scheme was favored by the Council and an architect’s rendering shows that will likely be what the complex looks like when the various buildings are completed. The name - Linnaea Villas - is derived from Sweden’s unofficial national flower.

The complex is expected to include three buildings and will feature a dog park for the residents, two large outdoor courtyards with barbecues and shade structures, an outdoor garden, a community center with a computer lab and kitchen, a public transit stop and sidewalks for outdoor walking.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

