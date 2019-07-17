KINGSBURG – Years of petitions, requests, meetings, fundraisers, planning and grant applications finally paid off as the City of Kingsburg has officially started construction on its Athwal Park improvement project July 11.
Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman was jubilant as she recounted the groundswell of support the park improvements gained over the years.
“It’s been almost nine years in the making. I was emotional today because I’m finally able to look out to everybody and say, ‘we’re really here today.’”
This first phase of the park’s development will cost $727,732. Steve Dovali Construction will complete the work. Skate park equipment will be purchased for $235,803.50 and supplied directly to the contractor for installation. To pay for the new amenities, the Tri-County Healthcare District donated $600,000 with another $40,000 coming from the city’s general fund, $75,000 from a state parks grant and $25,000 from a Kingsburg Lions Club donation.
When this first phase is complete, Athwal Park will feature a skate park, fitness facilities for adults and a play structure for children. The first phase will also include sidewalks, park lighting, drinking fountain, fencing, bike rack, preparation for a rubberized playground surface, landscaping and irrigation.
Roman said part of the reason she wanted to serve on the Council in the first place was to bring more activities for families and older children to town so they wouldn’t have to travel elsewhere for recreation.
“I was hoping for a skate park here and now I’m even more excited because look at what we’re going to do here,” she said of the fitness court for adults that will include stationery exercise equipment. “Who thought we would expand and make it an even better park?”
When Roman first talked with residents about the potential for a skate park years ago, she heard that parents had hoped for such a facility even earlier. Even her own daughter Lindsey had wanted to skateboard in town and so for the ground-breaking, she brought her skateboard to dig in the dirt.
Austin Bratton was among teens who first petitioned City Council to get a skate park built. He’s since served on the City’s Community Services Commission to help guide the park’s progress along.
“I am so excited. This is awesome,” he said the morning of the ground-breaking. He and other young skaters were in middle school when the effort first started in earnest. There have been many hoops to jump through since then. But now that the construction has actually started, Bratton was elated.
“We had walked into a City Council meeting when I was like in fifth or sixth grade. Then we got in the Christmas parade. It’s been very progressive, but it’s been slow,” he said of the effort over the years.
Bratton’s 19 now and will head off to Grand Canyon University this fall, but he said he realizes the effort they made over the years will benefit the next generation of skaters.
“I think the main thing is if you want to get anything done, especially in the local government, it’s not so much what you can do, it’s what you can do consistently and over time. If you just stand by, it may seem like it’ll be a really long time and it was in this case. As a kid I didn’t understand that. I thought, ‘why can’t we just do this?’ So it’s consistency, getting past people and that’s how you really make things happen. Seeing that at work today and all the construction starting to happen, it’s super exciting.”
He’ll get a chance to tryout the new skate park this Thanksgiving break when he has a break from college. In the meantime, young skaters such as Dylan McNulty and Darrel Stout will make good use of the facilities. The 13-year-olds were among youth who also attended the ground-breaking. They’re looking forward to having a designated area where it’s safe to either ride the rails on their skateboards, ride their scooters or rollerblade, they said.
“The rails are so you can grind,” Stout said of a skateboarding facility’s features that will allow them to slide along on the trucks of their board.
“Now my parents have to take me to Reedley, Selma or even the one in Cayucos to skate,” McNulty said. More often than not, though, they wind up skating at some of the local schools or in the Downtown area, but there are pedestrians sharing the sidewalk or rules prohibiting skateboarding.
Come this fall they’ll have a designated venue for their favorite hobby, Mayor Roman said.
“It’s been a very long time. Now, we’ve officially broke ground and it is truly happening. People would say ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ Well, it’s here and we’re hoping by the end of August it will be done. By the beginning of September, it will be exciting when we do that ribbon cutting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.