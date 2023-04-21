After years of discussion, ground was broken Friday on a $15 million maintenance facility for the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency in Selma.

"This particular project was just on the map not too long ago," said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau. "In some ways, it takes time. In some ways, it comes quickly. I'm so glad that we're standing here at the groundbreaking and can really get this project rolling."

The groundbreaking ceremony featured talks from speakers and local officials including representatives from the offices of Congressman Jim Costa and Senator Anna Caballero.

Tags

Recommended for you