Grizzlies on parade

SELMA – Garfield Elementary in Selma was among local schools whose teachers and staff gathered for a community parade earlier this month. After decorating their cars with signs, balloons and encouraging banners, they paraded throughout their attendance area in Selma to let students, parents and community members know not only did they miss them, but they’re still available to help. Here’s some scenes from their parade.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
