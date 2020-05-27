Grants, donations keep KCAPs supplied for aid

Each family will be helped once so it is up to each family to decide if assistance is needed now or later.

There is a limit to the amount of funds that will be contributed for rent assistance as applicants are still expected to contribute toward the payment.

Those on fixed incomes will likely not qualify unless there is a verifiable financial crisis, such as the onset of a serious illness resulting in large medical bills.

KCAPS is not taking appointments for utility assistance at this time. This may change as the summer months arrive with extreme heat resulting in larger electric bills.

Thrift store update

Donations are being taken off site in order to keep KCAPS staff, and eventually shoppers, safe. Donated items sit for seven days so that any viruses are given time to expire off surfaces. Items are then brought back to be sorted and distributed.

Because of storage facilities, large furniture items cannot be accepted at this time.

The schedule varies from week to week, but currently donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays, or until their bins are full.