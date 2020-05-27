Grants, donations keep KCAPs supplied for aid

KINGSBURG – In their May newsletter, organizers at the local Kingsburg Community Assistance Programs and Services let community members know progress they’re making with donations, thrift store operations and the difference the combined efforts of the community is making on the lives of others, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lot to be grateful for here,” KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said. “We are so thankful for the many, many individuals, churches, businesses and local entities that have stepped up to keep food on our shelves so that we can continue to feed this community.”
Grants from the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation and Tri-County Health Care District were also secured to help the non-profit.
The agency has opened its emergency services office again to help those in dire need of assistance with rent and mortgage assistance.
“It is against the current law to evict someone for non-payment of rent, the reality is that the money is going to be owed, one way or another,” Rushing said. Residents in Kingsburg, London and Traver in need of assistance may call 897-7961. Not all may qualify as the need must arise from recent joblessness.
Here are other requirements:
Paperwork is required from both the tenant and landlord.
Each family will be helped once so it is up to each family to decide if assistance is needed now or later.
There is a limit to the amount of funds that will be contributed for rent assistance as applicants are still expected to contribute toward the payment.
Those on fixed incomes will likely not qualify unless there is a verifiable financial crisis, such as the onset of a serious illness resulting in large medical bills.
KCAPS is not taking appointments for utility assistance at this time. This may change as the summer months arrive with extreme heat resulting in larger electric bills.
Thrift store update
Donations are being taken off site in order to keep KCAPS staff, and eventually shoppers, safe. Donated items sit for seven days so that any viruses are given time to expire off surfaces. Items are then brought back to be sorted and distributed.
Because of storage facilities, large furniture items cannot be accepted at this time.
The schedule varies from week to week, but currently donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays, or until their bins are full.
“We very much appreciate your donations and can’t wait until the stores are open. We have some really great stuff to sell!”
The newsletter wraps up with prayer requests for the community’s generosity, those who are ill, businesses that are struggling, those suffering from loss of employment, alone in the isolation, those who are afraid, experiencing domestic violence, with uncertain plans and for the town’s, states’ and countries’ leaders “that they will make wise and informed decisions.”
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
