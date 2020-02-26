Grand Prix brings boxcar races to RJJH

KINGSBURG – Don’t blink or you just might miss the pine boxcars racing down the track in the Rafer Johnson Jr. High School gym on March 7.
The first ever West Coast Grand Prix will bring students and adults - with some boxcars coming from as far away as the East Coast – to the gym to pit their wooden creations against each other in seven different race divisions.
The event is free for spectators and is being organized by RJJH woodshop teacher Doug Griffith. Griffith himself won his first Grand Nationals in kart racing at Medford, Oregon, in 1985 where the local newspaper described his and other racers as being “so superior that they not only won all three heat races, but won them with room to spare.”
Pinewood derby races started back in 1953 when Cub Scout father Don Murphy wanted to “devise a wholesome, constructive activity that would foster a closer father-son relationship and promote craftsmanship and good sportsmanship through competition,” it states at the Pinewood Pro website. Murphy’s younger son was too young for the soap box races where racers would drive home-made cars down a hill.
Fast forward to Kingsburg in 2020 where Griffith, a career and technical education instructor at the middle school, is expanding on his own experience with his daughters, Vanessa and Jennifer.
The girls had previously brought home a wooden boxcar project through Girl Scouts. They had a plain block, some wheels and axles but not much else to go on.
It took some online research for them to figure out how to not only create a car, but design one that would zip through the track and still look good.
“Usually the question I found out that dads ask is, ‘do you want it to look good?’ or ‘do you want it to go fast?’ The youngest said, ‘I want to win.’ The oldest said, ‘both.’ That made it an interesting challenge because I had to look at the rules to figure out different things.”
Griffith said boxcar racing is “huge” in the mid-West and East Coast and thinks students involved in woodshop classes in this part of the country should likewise have their own competition to showcase their skills.
“My idea is there’s nothing for shop. There’s stuff for sports, there’s stuff for science and math, but there really isn’t anything for shops. A lot of the shops are actually dying. They need some sort of competition,” Griffith said
For the West Coast Grand Prix, there’ll be a division for kindergarten through sixth-graders, a middle school division for seventh and eighth-graders; and adult divisions.
The event is free for spectators and snack items will be available for purchase in the gym.
Competitors are coming from Selma’s Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Sanger Unified and since it is a national event, from as far away as New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Those cars will participate ‘by proxy’ as their owners will send in their wooden vehicles to race. Racers will earn first- through third-place trophies. There will also be custom and division specific trophies and custom awards for design and creativity. Also, there will be Best of Show awards for the various divisions. The winning school will get to take home a perpetual trophy.
“It’ll have ‘2020’ on the top and each class winner. That will stay with the school that wins the junior high nationals until the following year,” he said.
Alexzander Croft, a 7th grader in the class, was working on a cardboard seaplane model while he waited for his car to dry. He said after taking this class, he’s thinking of designing airplanes for a career.
“I’m just doing it for looks. It doesn’t necessarily work. It’s a model.”
He added that building the cars is “fun and a great activity to do with your family. It’s a fun building activity to do and not too hard.”
Emily Leanos, another 7th grader, was getting ready to prime her car with paint, but realized she needed to sand out a portion to smooth it out first. She said creating her car required a lot of sanding and drilling the holes to remove sections of wood so she could add pennies as weight to the body.
“They give us a block of wood and we cut it in a triangle shape. Then, you can do whatever you want. I used pennies because I couldn’t buy the weights. You need to use something to add weight in the back.”
Eighth-grader Lilliana Cordova has also glued pennies under her wooden car to add weight to the body. This will keep the car moving forward on the tilted track. Then, she’ll prime and paint the body.
The students say they’re looking forward to the competition since “there’s a big trophy the winning school gets,” Cordova said. “It’s also good way to get out and socialize.”
To take part in this event, Griffith’s woodshop students first had to present design proposals for their projects, fill out paperwork on the design process, draw out their car’s shape on paper and then make improvements and redesigns along the way.
It’s not as easy as just buying a ready-made car or kit. Throughout the process, Griffith said he has multiple goals in mind for his students.
“There’s a lot to it,” Griffith said. “I want them to individually think and find things that are more like real life. There’s one student who’s done painting his car. He’s working on his project proposal for his next car. He actually has to present what it is that he wants to do. Just like a contractor, which I am by trade, who has to go to the customer and present a plan.”
Students first learn how to safely use the equipment in the room and then create prototypes out of cardboard.
“It’s the same tools, the same saws, drills and everything else, but you’re not wasting any materials. They’re learning that when they file or sand or cut too hard, it will break or snap. Then, we go a step further and start laying it out and they use wood.”
To learn even more techniques, the woodshop students have the option of working on their projects during lunch.
“The cool thing about that is, because they’re designing and building what they want to build, they’re more inclined to come in and do it.”
As simple as the cars may seem, creating something that meets racing criteria, is weighted correctly and still looks good is more challenging than it may first appear. It may seem like ‘common sense,’ but as Griffith explains, students don’t always have a chance to learn how to use such tools prior to taking his class.
“Physics plays a big part of it so they’re learning more about science. They’re learning about different things you learn about on your cars like friction and lubrication. You learn a lot about math because everything on here is about measurements. If they start sanding, and weren’t paying attention and now their car is shorter, do they add it back on?”
Students will also learn painting skills, presentation skills, online researching and even handwriting as Griffith says he’ll have them fill out job applications and sign their names.
“There’s just a whole bunch of different things they’re learning they’ve never done before.”
For race day, Griffith estimates at least 50 will take part in the junior high category, another 25 in other categories and possibly 30 adult entries.
Races typically take place indoors to eliminate outside interference such as wind and weather as that would skew results. The track itself is 42 feet long and made of aluminum. It has remote-controlled starting gates and is tracked electronically with the race data being stored on computers.
“Dust and all that stuff tears up the wheels. It’s a lot better to be inside otherwise you’re dealing with a bunch more factors that are hard to work the science on. If a gust of wind comes through, it can blow a car over.”
Later this year, the students will build boats and compete in Selma in May at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.
Thinking ahead, Griffith hopes to add more events – such as a demolition derby – to the lineup, get even more students involved and have students use even more high-tech equipment to be more creative with their cars.
“The idea is if they expand out from here, hopefully we’ll have another program next year to have an advanced woodshop class to learn more skills.”
Griffith said the initial grants the event has received have funded about half of the costs for the Grand Prix, but he’s looking to add to that and is projecting what it will take to add events to next year’s event. For details on how to become a sponsor, log on to http://bit.ly/39VKm0W.
“Right now, we don’t have any grants. If it weren’t for the grants for the initial funds, we wouldn’t have anything. We’re really looking for sponsors. All help is appreciated.”
Thinking even further ahead, Griffith said he hopes the students take what they’re learning – from recycling and pride of workmanship, to having the tenacity to see a job to completion - into their careers and lives.
“That’s what we want them to be: employable. If you do research, you’ll find out CTE – which is construction type trades – even if they don’t go into that trade but they took a class, they’ll have better results in school and in life than students who didn’t. There’s something that connects in the brain with those classes.”
