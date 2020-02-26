Grand Prix brings boxcar races to RJJH

It took some online research for them to figure out how to not only create a car, but design one that would zip through the track and still look good.

“Usually the question I found out that dads ask is, ‘do you want it to look good?’ or ‘do you want it to go fast?’ The youngest said, ‘I want to win.’ The oldest said, ‘both.’ That made it an interesting challenge because I had to look at the rules to figure out different things.”

Griffith said boxcar racing is “huge” in the mid-West and East Coast and thinks students involved in woodshop classes in this part of the country should likewise have their own competition to showcase their skills.

“My idea is there’s nothing for shop. There’s stuff for sports, there’s stuff for science and math, but there really isn’t anything for shops. A lot of the shops are actually dying. They need some sort of competition,” Griffith said

For the West Coast Grand Prix, there’ll be a division for kindergarten through sixth-graders, a middle school division for seventh and eighth-graders; and adult divisions.

The event is free for spectators and snack items will be available for purchase in the gym.