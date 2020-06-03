Grand Jury: Term extended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO COUNTY – In accordance with the law and in agreement with the Office of the Fresno County Administrator and County Counsel, the 2019-2020 Civil Grand Jury term has been extended.

By an order issued May 22 by Presiding Judge Arlan L. Harrell, the current term of the 2019-2020 Grand Jury has been extended through Aug. 31.

The 2020-2021 Grand Jury will be impaneled later this year by Sept. 1 and will serve until June 30, 2021.

The application period for the 2020-2021 Grand Jury recruitment has been extended to June 26, 2020.

The Fresno County Grand Jury is a constitutionally mandated judicial body charged to investigate civil matters, but not criminal matters. The Grand Jury’s responsibilities include investigating issues regarding county government and public agencies funded by the government, and issuing reports and recommendations when appropriate.

The Grand Jury is also mandated by law to respond to citizens’ complaint letters and to inquire into the condition and management of public detention facilities within the county.

To see the qualifications, demands, selection procedures and to apply to serve on the Grand Jury, log on to http://www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury/

