The Kings County Board of Supervisors will be holding their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board chambers.
The Board will listen to approval requests from the administration, behavioral health, public works, waste management departments and the Sheriff's office.
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the City Council chambers.
The Commission will be hearing updates from the parks and recreation division and from Parks Director Brad Albert. The Commission will also be receiving community input regarding the location of Heroes Park.
The Hanford Planning Commission has canceled its regular meeting on Tuesday because of National Night Out — an annual campaign promoting healthy police-community partnerships. The event will be held in Civic Park from 6 to 8 p.m.