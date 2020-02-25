Gomez named new police chief

SELMA – Joseph Gomez has been named as Selma’ new police chief, according to a press release issued by the City of Selma.

“Joe is an experienced, energetic and dedicated leader with a love of law enforcement and desire to serve to the City of Selma. He will be a tremendous asset to the department, the City and the community,” City Manager Teresa Gallavan said.

Chief Gomez was selected for his almost 33 years of experience with the Fresno Police Department, including nearly 12 years as a lieutenant. In particular, his experience as commander overseeing the Violent Crime Impact Team and Special Units Bureau gang eradication teams, including teams that were a part of MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium), and his experience as the public information officer for the Chief of Police, will make Chief Gomez a valuable leader for the Selma Police Department, Gallavan said.

Chief Gomez is also an instructor at the State Center Regional Training Facility Police Academy, a graduate of California State University, Fresno, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration and a graduate from POST Command College.

His start date is March 2. He will be sworn in at the Selma City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2. A community reception will be at Selma City Hall at 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

