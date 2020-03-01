Golden 1 offers literacy, foster youth grants

SACRAMENTO – Golden 1 Credit Union has opened the application period for its Community Grant Program.

The program is part of Golden 1’s commitment to giving back to the diverse communities it serves. Selected nonprofits that promote literacy or serve transition-aged foster youth will each receive up to $50,000.

The application period for proposals closes March 12. Golden 1 will notify all applicants about the results in June 2020.

“Since Day 1, Golden 1 Credit Union has maintained an unwavering commitment to giving back to the communities we serve,” Communications Vice President Erica Taylor said.

Since 2014, the Golden 1 Community Grant Program has partnered with 64 nonprofits in the Sacramento and Fresno regions, providing more than $3.2 million to support youth literacy and foster youth as they transition to adulthood.

Past recipients have utilized funds for literacy mentorship programs, afterschool activities and employee training.

“Through the Golden 1 Community Grant Program, we can connect with and support organizations that address the needs of children and young adults in Sacramento and the Central Valley and help them develop the skills they need to thrive,” Taylor said.

Grant applications and guidelines are available at www.golden1.com/communitygrants.

