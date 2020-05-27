Girls State students announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Girls State Chairwoman Mary King announced the names of the two local high school juniors who will be attending the California Girls State session this year: Chloe Mendoza, Selma High School and Madeline Perkins, Kingsburg High School.

“This year’s delegates are two bright and outstanding students,” King said. She is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 in Kingsburg. “We are eager to hear about their experiences, even through the modifications. A special ‘thank you’ goes to the American Legion Post 12 for their participation in sponsoring Chloe Mendoza.”

King described the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State as a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program in which American Legion Auxiliary members guide young women to become knowledgeable stewards of freedom, democracy and patriotic citizens.

“The purpose of this program is to provide an outstanding, unique and coveted educational opportunity for the young women of our nation that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government through the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation citizenship training programs.”

Kings said that there will be changes to the program’s usual routine related to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The delegates will be experiencing this year on a modified scale. On June 22, more than 500 delegates will meet online in a town hall type forum. It is our hope the students will be able to capture the essence of Girls State even in this environment.”

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com