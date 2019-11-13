KINGSBURG – The annual Santa Lucia celebration will include the gingerbread house contest again this year and is set for Saturday, Dec. 7. The Kingsburg’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event and entry forms are available at their office at 1475 Draper St.
To enter, provide your name, address and phone number and indicate your age category of 12 and younger or 13 and older.
Gingerbread houses must be completely made of edible products and must fit through the Chamber’s 32-inch wide doorway. Entries must be submitted on a cardboard, wooden or plastic base that is larger than the house.
You have free articles remaining.
Kingsburg’s Brooke Brady took second place in the 12 and younger age category in 2019 and offered some advice as she’s taking part in the contest for several years now. Her entry was inspired by their family’s favorite Christmas character, the Grinch.
“[Contestants] need to be patient and know what to do. You can’t just throw everything on it and have it be a glob of stuff,” she said. “It’s very hard, very had to not eat the candies,” she added.
For details, log on to https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/events/annual/santa-lucia-celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.