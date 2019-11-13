{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – The annual Santa Lucia celebration will include the gingerbread house contest again this year and is set for Saturday, Dec. 7. The Kingsburg’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event and entry forms are available at their office at 1475 Draper St.

To enter, provide your name, address and phone number and indicate your age category of 12 and younger or 13 and older.

Gingerbread houses must be completely made of edible products and must fit through the Chamber’s 32-inch wide doorway. Entries must be submitted on a cardboard, wooden or plastic base that is larger than the house.

Kingsburg’s Brooke Brady took second place in the 12 and younger age category in 2019 and offered some advice as she’s taking part in the contest for several years now. Her entry was inspired by their family’s favorite Christmas character, the Grinch.

“[Contestants] need to be patient and know what to do. You can’t just throw everything on it and have it be a glob of stuff,” she said. “It’s very hard, very had to not eat the candies,” she added.

For details, log on to https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/events/annual/santa-lucia-celebration.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

