SELMA – The theme for the 2019 Selma District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade that took place Dec/. 7 in Downtown Selma was a ‘Christmas Gift for You.’

The parade was filled with local school children, youth sports teams, Selma High’s Black Bear Brigade, civic groups, churches and the young-at-heart from the Nick Medina Senior Center.

Since the theme was focused on the gifts of the holiday season, we asked Selma High Key Club’s President Edward Rosario Arriaga what they enjoyed most about giving and receiving during the holidays.

“The holiday season for us gives us a lot chances to give back to the community and others who need the help,” Arriaga said of some of their philanthropic efforts. They’re involved with fundraisers for Children Hospital’s pediatric trauma program and helping to eliminate neonatal tetanus. Key Clubbers have also taken part in the local community clean-ups and a clothing drive at Garfield Elementary.

“We like to do things to be able to give back to the community and our world.”

For himself, Arriaga said this time of year helps him appreciate family and treats.

“Christmas is a nice time to give thanks for the people you have around you. It’s nice to have that support system. It brings a lot of cookies, too.”

The evening included folklorico dance performances by dancers with Centro de Folklor, Selma’s Community Band performing traditional holiday music and pictures with Santa (Alfonso Garcia Jr.) in his minihouse at Lincoln Park’s Veterans Plaza.

Here are scenes from that night’s parade.

