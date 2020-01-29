SELMA – In an era of droughts and watering restrictions, farmers throughout the Central Valley are challenged to grow crops with limited water supplies. To meet that need, two local agriculture-related businesses have joined forces to continue to help growers to feed the world. GAR Bennett recently hosted a ribbon cutting to announce their merger.
On their website, www.garbennett.com, the company states their goal is to “helping growers feed the world by increasing crop yields with maximum water efficiency.”
GAR Bennett has seven locations in Reedley, Lemoore, Armona, Bakersfield, Escalon, Kerman and one in Selma. They’ve been hosting such events to let the community know of their new venture.
Their services include pest control, crop nutrition, soil and tissue analysis, aerial imagery, water treatment, programs for regulatory compliance documentation and food safety certification. The company also offers expertise in water management such as drip irrigation, controlled environments, water banks, reservoirs, deep well pumps, wastewater filtration, and large-scale water systems to improve the sustainable use of water.
We asked them a series of questions for a business Q&A and here are their responses:
Name of business: GAR Bennett, LLC
Q: What two businesses merged?
A: Gar Tootelian, Inc. and Bennett Water Systems
Locations: Reedley, Lemoore, Armona, Selma, Bakersfield, Escalon, Kerman. In Selma, they are at 2405 Chandler St.
Phone number: 638-6311
Websites: www.garbennett.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn - GAR Bennett
Company motto: “Better Together as We Help Growers Feed the World.” GAR Bennett, LLC is committed to helping growers feed the world by increasing crop yields with maximum water efficiency. The team has a combined 160 years of industry experience and resources to exceed grower expectations and keep as many acres in production in a post-SGMA world.
Hours of operation (Selma location): Closed Sunday; 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. – noon Saturday.
Owner/operator name: Owned by both the Tootelian and Bennett families. CEOs are Greg Musson and Tyler Bennett.
Q: When did the business open or when will it open?
A: Merger was official Jan. 1, 2020, but the two companies have been in operation for a combined 160 years - Bennett with 90 and GAR with 70 years.
Q: What type of business is this?
A: Agricultural retailer and irrigation specialist offering expertise in water systems, crop protection and regulatory compliance.
Q: What do you specialize in?
A: GAR Bennett services include pest control, crop nutrition, soil and tissue analysis, aerial imagery, water treatment, programs for regulatory compliance documentation and food safety certification. The company also offers expertise in water management such as drip irrigation, controlled environments, water banks, reservoirs, deep well pumps, wastewater filtration, and large-scale water systems to improve the sustainable use of water.
Q: What statement would you like to make to your customers?
A: GAR Bennett is committed to helping growers feed the world by increasing crop yields with maximum water efficiency. The team focuses on serving the Central San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, Kings, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties, but provides solutions to meet global production needs.
Q: For our non-agricultural readers, how would you describe what GAR Bennett does?
A: GAR Bennett’s team has a combined 160 years of industry experience and resources to exceed grower expectations and keep as many acres in production, despite increasing production challenges. Both family businesses share a commitment and longstanding relationship with growers in California’s Central Valley. Bennett’s 90-year history combined with GAR’s 70-year history make the company the Valley’s oldest agricultural company, spanning more than five generations.
