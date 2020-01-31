KINGSBURG – After a three-month investigation, Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian announced Jan. 31 that five suspects were arrested and the search continues for a sixth involved in a series of home burglaries and drug-related or child endangerment charges.
In a press release issued today, Jan. 31, Dadian said three suspects were arrested on charges related to the original crimes and two suspects were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges. Another suspect - Brandon McCullar - is still outstanding.
The following suspects were arrested:
- Ricardo Cordero II, 19, of Selma, on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
- Shaun Espinoza, 18, of Selma, on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
- Robert Ruiz, 39, of rural Selma, on charges of possession and sales of methamphetamine, child endangerment, possession of paraphernalia and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Julia Garcia, 38, of rural Selma, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, child endangerment and possession of paraphernalia.
- A male juvenile, 15, of Selma, on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
Brandon McCullar, 21, of Visalia, is still at large and is wanted on charges of burlglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon.
“Cordero, Espinoza, McCullar and the juvenile arrestee are all known and active gang members. Two minor children were also placed with Fresno County, Child Protective Services,” he reported.
The Kingsburg Police Department investigated a series of home burglaries and identified these four suspects. Detectives linked the suspects to burglaries in Alhambra, Cypress, Whittier, Bakersfield, Kings County and with a shooting in Selma.
“Detectives are working to link burglaries in other jurisdictions,” Dadian reported.
The three-month investigation culminated with the service of seven search warrants at locations in unincorporated Fresno County, Kingsburg, Selma and Visalia. Investigators recovered stolen property including firearms, jewelry, high-end designer accessories, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information on any burglary cases or the suspects involved are asked to call the Kingsburg Police Department at 897-4418, or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Dadian credited the following agencies for their involvement in the arrests.
- Clovis Police Department
- Kingsburg Police Department
- Selma Police Department
- Kings County Sheriff’s Office
- Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
- Fresno County Adult Compliance Team (ACT)
- Fresno County Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC)
- California State Parole Fugitive Apprehension Team Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives
