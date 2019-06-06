SELMA – A Selma man has been charged with the murder of a Selma youth, according to a Selma Police press release issued June 5.
Pete Garcia, 21 years old at the time of the shooting, was already in custody on other non-related crimes.
Selma Police had identified Garcia as a suspect but needed additional information to file charges.
“Selma Police Department detectives relentlessly pursed leads in this case, and were able to gather the needed corroborating information to charge Garcia,” the press release stated.
It was back in April 16, 2017 at 12:41 a.m. when Selma Police first got the call of shots fired on the 2400 block of Sarah Circle. Officers found two individuals struck by gunfire, including 16-year-old Robert Jared Hernandez, who later succumbed to his wounds.
An investigation revealed that the suspect, a validated gang member, followed the victims as they left a party in the area and fired several shots from across the street. The shots struck Hernandez and a second victim who survived.
Police have worked with the District Attorney’s Office investigative unit closely for several months to gather the needed information to charge Garcia.
