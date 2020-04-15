Gang member arrested after brandishing shotgun

SELMA — An 18-year-old Coalinga man was arrested by Selma Police officers April 8 after reportedly brandishing a weapon on the 1900 block of High Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by Selma Police Chief Joseph Gomez.
According to the report, the victim said a woman driving a gray Nissan Altima pulled up and the front-seat passenger pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at them for unknown reasons. The victim/s said the passenger appeared to be a gang member.
Selma Police officers shared the suspects’ and vehicle’s description to other officers who, an estimated 30 minutes later, located a Nissan Altima matching the description parked on the 1500 block of Second Street.
Officers detained the driver and three passengers inside the vehicle. Two female juveniles in the rear passenger seats were turned over to their respective parents.
However, the front passenger was identified as Juan Mendoza, a validated gang member from Coalinga. A victim was able to positively identify Mendoza as being involved in the brandishing.
After searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded 20-gauge pistol grip shotgun on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. This is where Mendoza had originally been sitting during officers’ initial contact.
Officers also found that Mendoza was wearing clothing, as described by the victim, which also indicated gang involvement.
Mendoza was placed under arrest for felony brandishing of a firearm, being a gang member in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and being in possession of a firearm in a public place. He was transported to the Fresno County Jail for incarceration.
The unlicensed juvenile female driver, meanwhile, was placed under arrest for conspiracy of brandishing of a firearm, driving a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm inside a motor vehicle, participation in a criminal street gang and being an unlicensed driver. This juvenile was released to her guardian with a citation.
