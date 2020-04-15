Gang member arrested after brandishing shotgun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA — An 18-year-old Coalinga man was arrested by Selma Police officers April 8 after reportedly brandishing a weapon on the 1900 block of High Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by Selma Police Chief Joseph Gomez.

According to the report, the victim said a woman driving a gray Nissan Altima pulled up and the front-seat passenger pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at them for unknown reasons. The victim/s said the passenger appeared to be a gang member.

Selma Police officers shared the suspects’ and vehicle’s description to other officers who, an estimated 30 minutes later, located a Nissan Altima matching the description parked on the 1500 block of Second Street.

Officers detained the driver and three passengers inside the vehicle. Two female juveniles in the rear passenger seats were turned over to their respective parents.

However, the front passenger was identified as Juan Mendoza, a validated gang member from Coalinga. A victim was able to positively identify Mendoza as being involved in the brandishing.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded 20-gauge pistol grip shotgun on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. This is where Mendoza had originally been sitting during officers’ initial contact.