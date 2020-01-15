{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Police Officer Derek Gagnon has been announced as the new school resource officer for Kingsburg’s schools.

Officer Gagnon will start in this position this month. The position is funded through the State’s Tobacco Grant Program which focuses on combating illegal tobacco sales and marketing of tobacco products, including vapor inhalation devices, to minors. It will also increase the safety of students in the community and expand the City’s relationship with local schools.

Officer Gagnon has previous experience as an SRO and extensive background working with youth.

