Friends to meet Feb. 29

SELMA – The Selma Library Branch’s new Friends of the Library group is meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2200 Selma St.

We initially reported it would be Feb. 19. This is a correction.

Teen Services Librarian Ariella Mason will host the kick-off community discussion event and said the non-profit’s goal is to support and expand on events taking place at the library.

“[The Friends of the Library] provide an essential part of what we do in the community,” Mason said, “from raising money to help us buy the supplies for awesome events, to just helping share with the community all of the things we can do to enrich their lives.”

Those 18 and older may participate. Membership fees range from $25 to $1,000.

Friends groups typically support their local branch through advocacy by promoting public awareness of the library and fundraising.

Funds are used to buy items such as supplies for events, furniture, display or exhibit cases, prizes for special events and even new buildings.

For more information about resources available at the branch and branch hours, log on to their website is http://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/sel.html or call 896-3393.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

