Fresno State seeks to archive Portuguese-American memories

FRESNO – The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute has partnered with the newspaper “Tribuna Portuguesa” for a project that seeks to preserve the memories of the Portuguese-American community’s grandparents.

The project is called “Celebrating my Avós-Sharing my Roots.”

Portuguese-Americans are asked to share photographs, a memory, a trip, an event, a story, or a moment in time of their grandparents. It can be a recipe, writings, musical interpretation or lyrics by their grandparent. Once the submissions are collected, they will be edited, archived and published through the legacy page of the Tribuna Portuguesa newspaper.

Email your submissions by July 21 to Portuguese language lecturer Diniz (Dennis) Borges. His email is dborges@mail.fresnostate.edu. Borges is Fresno State’s first director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

