You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fresno State seeks to archive Portuguese-American memories
0 comments

Fresno State seeks to archive Portuguese-American memories

{{featured_button_text}}
Fresno State: Portuguese

California State University, Fresno’s Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute Director Diniz Borges is coordinating the “Celebrating my Avós-Sharing my Roots” project which will be published in the Tribuna Portuguesa. Locals are asked to send submissions of memories of their Portuguese grandparents by July 21 to dborges@mail.fresnostate.edu.

 Laura Brown

FRESNO – The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute has partnered with the newspaper “Tribuna Portuguesa” for a project that seeks to preserve the memories of the Portuguese-American community’s grandparents.

The project is called “Celebrating my Avós-Sharing my Roots.”

Portuguese-Americans are asked to share photographs, a memory, a trip, an event, a story, or a moment in time of their grandparents. It can be a recipe, writings, musical interpretation or lyrics by their grandparent. Once the submissions are collected, they will be edited, archived and published through the legacy page of the Tribuna Portuguesa newspaper.

Email your submissions by July 21 to Portuguese language lecturer Diniz (Dennis) Borges. His email is dborges@mail.fresnostate.edu. Borges is Fresno State’s first director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Selma issues COVID updates
Community

Selma issues COVID updates

  • Updated

SELMA – As the California governor announced a framework in which to reopen the state, the City of Selma detailed how that affects local residents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News